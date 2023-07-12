Ex-ADK Chief Found Guilty of Tokyo Games Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court found Shinichi Ueno, former president of advertising agency ADK Holdings Co., guilty on Wednesday of giving bribes to a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizer over the 2021 Games.

Masahiro Tomoshige, presiding judge at Tokyo District Court, said Ueno, 69, played a leading role in the case, sentencing him to two years in prison, suspended for four years. Prosecutors had sought two years in prison.

The high-profile corruption scandal surrounding the Tokyo Games led to the indictment of 15 people, including Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, the former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive accused of taking bribes from Ueno and others.

Nine of them have been found guilty and given suspended sentences, including two subordinates of Ueno.

The judge found Ueno aware of the illegality of giving money to Takahashi, saying it is inconceivable that the subordinates did not inform Ueno of an opinion by a corporate lawyer that it could constitute bribe giving.

