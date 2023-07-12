Flooded Hospital in Fukuoka Pref. Working to Resume Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Kurume, Fukuoka Pref., July 12 (Jiji Press)--Staff members at a hospital in Kurume in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka are working hard to resume operations after a recent heavy rain flooded the facility.

A mudslide caused by the torrential rain that hit the northern part of the Kyushu region, which includes Fukuoka, left one person dead in the city. At Tanushimaru Central Hospital in Kurume, all patients have been safely evacuated, and staff workers are busy cleaning up mud.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, the first floor of the key hospital in the city was flooded by about 30 centimeters. Around 50 patients were evacuated to upper floors immediately. Soon after the evacuation was completed, however, elevators stopped working due to a power failure.

As the hospital became unable to provide dialysis and other medical care, patients were temporarily transferred to a nearby hospital.

With electricity and water supplies remaining unavailable as of Tuesday, Tanushimaru Central Hospital is operating medical equipment using an emergency power system. On Tuesday, all hospital staff and volunteers worked to remove the floodwater and mud.

