NTT Data Eyes 5 Pct Share in Indian Tech Market

Bengaluru, India, July 12 (Jiji Press)--NTT Data Group Corp. aims to more than double its share in the Indian technology market to about 5 pct by around 2030, President and CEO Yo Honma said Tuesday.

India is an “important market with 1.4 billion people,” Honma told reporters after a meeting with about 150 subsidiary executives in Bengaluru, a tech industry hub in southern India.

The Japanese company had a 2.2 pct share in the Indian tech market in fiscal 2022, with its revenue coming mainly from payment platform services.

A share of 2 pct or higher makes it easier to win large-scale contracts in the country, according to Honma.

NTT Data, already the top data center operator in India, plans to invest about 350 billion yen globally in the data center business this fiscal year, up 70 billion yen from the previous year, as demand is growing due to the popularity of generative artificial intelligence.

