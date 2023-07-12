N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile
Seoul/Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from an area around Pyongyang around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the South Korean military said.
The apparent intercontinental ballistic missile-class missile is believed to have flown for about a record 74 minutes. The previous record for a North Korean missile was some 71 minutes recorded by an ICBM fired in March last year.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the projectile may have been launched on a lofted trajectory.
According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the ballistic missile launched Wednesday is estimated to have fallen into waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, at a point some 250 kilometers west of the island of Okushiri in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.
It is believed to have flown a distance of some 1,000 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of over some 6,000 kilometers.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]