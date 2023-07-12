Panel Proposes SDF Hire Fixed-Term Skilled Personnel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel of experts on Wednesday proposed that the Self-Defense Forces establish a fixed-term employment system to hire people with high levels of specialized skills.

"It's necessary for the SDF to utilize people who acquired high-level skills in the private sector," the panel said in a report, given that its domains of operations have been expanding to include space and cyberspace.

Japanese government agencies employ people with high skills for a fixed-term of up to five years with higher pay. The panel said the SDF should introduce a similar system.

Established by the Defense Ministry in February, the panel also called for improving employment conditions and the working environment for SDF personnel.

Salaries for SDF personnel do not change even in case of an emergency. The panel said discussions should start on how SDF personnel should be paid for an emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]