Beer Sales in Japan Down 1 Pct in Jan.-June

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales in Japan in January-June dropped 1 pct from a year before in volume, down for the first time in two years, estimated data from major domestic brewers showed Wednesday.

While sales to restaurants and other commercial establishments were brisk on the back of an easing in the novel coronavirus situation, households increasingly refrained from buying beer and quasi-beer due to price hikes for canned beer in October last year as well as soaring costs for other foods and utilities.

By maker, Kirin Brewery Co., which is strong in sales to households, posted a drop of 5 pct.

In contrast, sales rose 1 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd. while Suntory enjoyed 14 pct growth reflecting robust demand for its Suntory Nama Beer product, launched in April. At Asahi Breweries Ltd, sales were up 2 pct by value.

By type, sales of so-called third-segment quasi-beer sagged 12 pct after supermarket operator Aeon Co. switched its private-brand third-segment beverages to "happoshu" quasi-beer products. Beer and happoshu sales expanded 6 pct and 10 pct, respectively.

