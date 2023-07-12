Japan PM Kishida Slams N. Korean Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday strongly criticized North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile the same day.

The launch is "absolutely unacceptable as it threatens the peace and safety of our country and the region," Kishida told reporters during his visit to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. "Japan will work closely with the United States, as well as with South Korea, to ensure peace and safety," the prime minister added, signaling his intent to try to bolster ties with countries concerned during his ongoing trip to Europe.

Earlier in the day, Kishida called Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and instructed him to hold a National Security Council meeting of four key ministers.

Matsuno, who serves as acting prime minister during Kishida's current overseas trip, chaired the meeting on behalf of Kishida, while Shunsuke Takei, state minister for foreign affairs, stood in for Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, now on a trip to Indonesia.

The participants confirmed their plan to do all they can to collect and analyze information on the latest launch and conduct surveillance activities in preparation for possible further missile firings by North Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]