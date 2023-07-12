Venomous Little Fire Ants Enter Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry said Wednesday that about 30 little fire ants have been found at a port in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, the first entry of the venomous ant species confirmed in the country.

The worker ants were detected at an international container terminal at the Port of Mizushima in the city of Kurashiki. The little fire ant, native to Latin America, is designated as an invasive alien species in Japan.

Efforts to tackle the ants, such as using insecticides, are underway.

In 2014, little fire ants were found during imported plant quarantine procedures at Narita International Airport near Tokyo.

The ants at the Port of Mizushima were found in sticky traps set up by the Okayama prefectural government to catch alien species and around a container that was transported from the Philippines via the Port of Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture, which neighbors Okayama.

