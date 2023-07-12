Kishida Assures Yoon of Japan's Safety Efforts for Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday that Japan will take all possible measures to ensure the safety of the planned release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The 30-minute summit held in Lithuania was the first meeting between the two Asian leaders since the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report last week concluding that the Japan's plan to release the water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken plant meets international safety standards.

Yoon indicated that his government respects the report.

The South Korean government has already announced its tolerance of the plan after carrying out its own assessments through an on-site inspection of the plant in northeastern Japan.

Meanwhile, public anxiety is increasing in South Korea over the water release. Opposition lawmakers are urging Japan to withdraw the plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]