Japan Recognizes 114 More Refugees from Afghanistan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has given refugee status to 114 more people who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country in August 2021, it was learned Wednesday.

According to informed sources, the 114 were mainly employees of the local office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and their family members. The Immigration Services Agency granted them the status by Tuesday.

The Japanese government is accepting as refugees those who worked as local staff at the JICA office and the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan

In August last year, 98 were granted refugee status.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban's rule since the Islamist group seized Kabul.

