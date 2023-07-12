Japan, NATO to Cooperate on Outer Space, False Info

Newsfrom Japan

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and NATO on Wednesday released a new document to expand their cooperation to newly cover outer space security and false information and strengthen their dialogue.

The Individually Tailored Partnership Program, or ITPP, terms disinformation, often spread by pro-Beijing and pro-Kremlin campaigns, as a new threat.

According to the document, Japan will be given more opportunities to participate in NATO exercises as an observer to enhance its response capabilities in the area.

The document was released by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who had talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from Tuesday.

The ITPP covers the four years through 2026, replacing the existing Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program to elevate the Japan-NATO cooperation to new heights that reflect emerging problems.

