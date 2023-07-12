2,336 My Number Linkage Mistakes Found in Miyazaki

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Miyazaki prefectural government in southwestern Japan said Wednesday that it has found 2,336 cases in which information on certificates issued to people with intellectual disabilities was linked to other people's My Number personal identification numbers.

Information such as the affected people's degrees of disability and certificate numbers could be viewed on the Mynaportal online platform for My Number cardholders between October last year and Saturday.

The information did not include items that could be used to identify individuals, such as names, according to the prefecture.

In the prefecture, there were 12,530 people with intellectual disability certificates as of the end of March. Work to link their disability information with their My Numbers had been completed for 8,279 of them.

The linkage work was carried out by a single prefectural government official, who noticed the mistakes in October 2022 and re-entered the correct information.

