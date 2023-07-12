Record 95 Pct in Japan Aware of Rising Prices: BOJ Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A record 95.5 pct of people in Japan feel prices have gone up from a year before, a Bank of Japan quarterly survey showed Wednesday.

The share of respondents thinking that prices have increased either considerably or slightly rewrote its record high for the first time in 15 years. The previous high was 94.6 pct recorded in the September 2008 survey, around the time of the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The latest survey for June found that 66.3 pct of the total respondents said that prices increased considerably, also a record high.

As prices keep rising for daily necessities, such as food, on the back of high materials prices and electricity bills, the share of people aware of rising prices has remained above 90 pct for four consecutive surveys.

The latest survey also showed that 86.3 pct of respondents predicted that prices will rise considerably or slightly in a year.

