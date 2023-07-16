INTERVIEW: Sumitomo Mitsui Executive Sees AI as Chance for Japan Regrowth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Generative artificial intelligence offers an opportunity for Japan to achieve regrowth, Jun Uchikawa, chief information officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., said in a recent interview.

"The biggest challenge facing Japanese companies is the lack of talent and labor. Generative AI can resolve this," Uchikawa said.

The Japanese banking group in April started a trial use of generative AI based on the technology of the ChatGPT chatbot for searching information and creating documents.

"The speed of searching for information such as technical terms, and laws and regulations, as well as of translating foreign news, has greatly improved," Uchikawa said. "Work efficiency and productivity in communications and the summarizing of meeting minutes have improved, allowing employees to focus on higher-value-added work."

Many surveyed employees said that AI is helpful for searching information, translating and creating documents, but many also said that there were limits to AI use in work requiring creativity, such as proposing ideas, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]