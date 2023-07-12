OECD to Implement Global Rule on Taxing IT Giants in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday that it will aim to put into force in 2025 a multilateral agreement on taxing mainly global information technology giants with cross-border operations.

The international pact, adopted in 2021, was approved by 138 countries and regions as of Tuesday. It will enable governments to impose taxes on multinational companies operating in their countries even if the companies do not have permanent offices or plants in them.

The OECD on Wednesday released an outcome statement on talks to implement the accord. It plans to hold a signing ceremony by year-end.

Due to the time required for coordination among countries and regions and for the preparation of domestic laws, the implementation of the agreement will be delayed from the previous target of 2024.

The new rules cover multinational corporations with global turnover of over 20 billion euros, or about 3 trillion yen, and a profit ratio of over 10 pct. About 100 companies around the world, including some Japanese businesses, will be subject to the taxation.

