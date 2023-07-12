N. Korea Fires ICBM, Marking Longest Flight Time

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from around Pyongyang on Wednesday morning, the Japanese and South Korean governments said.

The ICBM marked a record flight time of some 74 minutes for a North Korean missile. It is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, at a point some 250 kilometers west of the island of Okushiri in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the ICBM, launched around 10 a.m. Wednesday local time, flew a distance of some 1,000 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of over some 6,000 kilometers. It exceeded the previous flight time record of some 71 minutes logged in March last year.

The latest missile is believed to have been fired on a lofted trajectory. Its flight range at a normal angle is estimated to be more than 15,000 kilometers, enough to cover the entire United States.

It was the first time since June 15 this year that North Korea has fired any missile. Two short-range ballistic missiles were launched that day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]