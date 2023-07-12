Hong Kong to Ban Fishery Products from 10 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Hong Kong said Wednesday that it will ban imports of fishery products from 10 Japanese prefectures if treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is released into the ocean.

The Hong Kong government said that it will take the action to ensure food safety and public health within the Chinese region.

The ban by a major importer of Japanese food will cover products from Fukushima, Miyagi, Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Niigata and Nagano.

The March 2011 triple meltdown at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant led the Chinese central government to suspend imports of food products from the 10 prefectures, excluding rice from Niigata.

Hong Kong's announcement is in accord with the import restrictions implemented by the central government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]