TV Personality Ryuchell Dies in Apparent Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese TV personality Ryuchell was found dead at a talent agency's office in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, according to investigative sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes that Ryuchell, 27, committed suicide, the sources said.

A native of the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa, Ryuchell worked as an amateur model after graduating from high school, according to the agency's website.

Ryuchell gained popularity including through TV variety shows, and amassed more than a million followers on social media.

