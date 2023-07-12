NATO Partners Agree to Enhance Ties with ASEAN, Pacific Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand agreed Wednesday to strengthen their cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Pacific island nations, in the face of China's growing hegemonic moves.

The agreement came on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins are attending the NATO summit as guests from NATO's partner countries.

In their meeting, the four Asia-Pacific leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

They adopted a joint statement condemning North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday as an "unlawful provocation."

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation to improve cybersecurity and supply chains.

