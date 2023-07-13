G-7 Vows "Enduring" Security Support to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies issued a joint declaration Wednesday vowing to provide "enduring" security assistance to Ukraine under Russia's military aggression.

"We stand united in our enduring support for Ukraine" as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the declaration said, marking the G-7's first security pledge to a specific country.

Based on the declaration, G-7 members will help Ukraine keep its defense capabilities strong enough to counter Russia, by continuing to supply modern defense equipment such as long-range missiles and fighter jets.

"Our solidarity will never waver," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this year's G-7 chair, said when announcing the declaration.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the G-7 leaders launched the declaration "to make it clear that our support will last long into the future."

