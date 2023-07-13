Rohm to Open Power Chip Plant in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Rohm Co. said Wednesday that it will open a new power chip plant in Kunitomi, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The Japanese company aims to meet growing demand for power chips that comes with innovations in the automobile and industrial equipment industries.

Rohm said it has reached a basic agreement to acquire a plant in Kunitomi from Solar Frontier K.K., a solar power unit of oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co., in October to make power chips.

Rohm aims to start power chip production there as early as the end of 2024.

The company plans to raise its production capacity for power chips made from silicon carbide by 35 times in 2030 from 2021.

