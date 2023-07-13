Benesse AI Tool to Help Children for Summer Assignments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Benesse Corp. announced a new education tool on Thursday to help elementary school children learn how to utilize generative artificial intelligence in doing their summer holiday assignments.

The Japanese education service provider wants children to hone their thinking through the use of the AI tool, which will help them choose a topic for their summer research and learn methods of research.

Before actually taking questions from children, the tool will first teach them about information literacy, or things they need to be aware of when using AI for their assignments, such as not submitting contents completely created by AI to teachers.

The tool will also issue warnings against children making requests such as asking it to write a book report for them. It will accept up to 10 questions a day to prevent users from making simple questions repeatedly.

The tool is free of charge, while requiring parents to register to use it.

