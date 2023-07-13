Kishida Vows to Support Ukraine within Scope of Constitution

Newsfrom Japan

Kaunas, Lithuania, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion within the scope of Japan's pacifist Constitution and laws, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

"We'll proceed with talks with Ukraine to achieve lasting peace as early as possible," Kishida told reporters at Kaunas Airport in Lithuania after the end of a NATO summit.

Kishida made the remarks after leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies issued a joint statement committing to "enduring support to Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Japanese prime minister said the joint statement is open to every country and that he hopes it will be followed by many members of the international community.

At the NATO summit, Kishida pledged to provide Ukraine with a drone detection system.

