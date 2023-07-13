Japan to Mull Raising Truck Speed Limit on Expressways

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police will consider whether it is appropriate to raise the speed limit for large trucks on expressways from the current 80 kilometers per hour, officials said Thursday.

The move is part of an effort by the government to address shortages of truck drivers that are expected to worsen due to restrictions that will limit their annual overtime to 960 hours starting in April 2024.

The government in June proposed raising the speed limit to improve transportation efficiency as part of a package of measures aimed at resolving logistics bottlenecks from the overtime limit.

The National Police Agency will set up a panel to discuss the matter on July 26 that will bring together transportation and machinery engineers and logistics industry executives as well as transport ministry and NPA officials. The panel will reach a conclusion by the end of the year.

The speed limit can be raised either by changing road traffic law ordinances or introducing rules for specific expressway sections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]