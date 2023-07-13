N. Korea Launched Solid-Fuel Missile: Japan Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The missile launched by North Korea on Wednesday is estimated to be the same type as the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile-class missile the country fired on April 13, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

"Compared with a missile with a liquid-fuel propulsion system, (a solid-fuel missile) is easier to store and handle, and has an edge in that it can be launched with a shorter preparation period," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

While the U.N. Security Council is slated to hold an emergency meeting later Thursday over the latest launch by North Korea, Matsuno said that it is "very regrettable that the council has been unable to act against North Korea's repeated violations" of relevant resolutions from the U.N. organ.

"We will make efforts so that the Security Council, which includes China and Russia, can fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security," Matsuno added.

The ICBM launched Wednesday fell into Sea of Japan waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after flying about 74 minutes, a record for a North Korean missile.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]