Kishida to Start Middle East Tour Sun.

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced Thursday.

Kishida is slated to hold talks with leaders of the three Middle East nations, and they are expected to confirm cooperation in the energy and other fields.

Also among the topics at the meetings will be the international situation, including Ukraine, which has been under Russia's military aggression, Matsuno told a news conference.

Noting that a delegation of Japanese businesspeople will accompany Kishida, Matsuno said that the Middle East tour is also intended to help Japanese companies expand business opportunities in the region.

Kishida is scheduled to return home Wednesday.

