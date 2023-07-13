Japan Regrets Hong Kong's Fishery Products Ban over Fukushima Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Hong Kong's decision to ban fishery products imports from Japan if treated water at the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant is released into the ocean is "extremely regrettable," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

"We'll provide the Hong Kong government with necessary information (on the water release plan)," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference.

Japan will also urge Hong Kong to remove its restrictions at an early date, Matsuno added, noting that Tokyo is set to make the request based on scientific evidence.

Hong Kong said Wednesday that it will ban imports of fishery products from 10 prefectures, including Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi, if the treated water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, is released into the ocean. The treated water still contains tritium, a radioactive substance.

Currently, Hong Kong has in place restrictions on food imports from Fukushima and four other Japanese prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]