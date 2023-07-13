4 Relatives Arrested for Abandoning Boy's Body in Kobe

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested four people on Thursday for allegedly abandoning the body of a 6-year-old boy in the western Japan city of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.

The four are the boy's mother, Saki Hosaka, 34, his uncle, Daichi, 32, and his aunts, Tomomi and Asaka, both 30.

The boy, Nao, is believed to have died of traumatic shock. An iron pipe was among the items confiscated from an apartment in Kobe where the four and the boy lived.

The Hyogo prefectural police department believes that the boy was abused, informed sources said.

The four relatives are suspected of dumping Nao's body in a suitcase in a grassy area about 800 meters from their home around June 19. The suitcase is believed to have been brought by the uncle, Daichi, when he moved in the apartment around the end of last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]