1 Month On, Motive Remains Unclear for GSDF Fatal Shooting

Gifu, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The motive behind a fatal shooting carried out by an 18-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force troop candidate during live-fire training at a shooting range in central Japan still remains unclear one month after the incident.

The suspect has been sent to prosecutors on murder and attempted murder charges. He turned silent soon after his arrest.

While redoubling efforts to uncover his motive, investigative authorities, including the GSDF police, plan to place the suspect under psychiatric evaluation to examine his mental condition at the time of the attack in order to determine whether he can be held criminally responsible.

In the incident that occurred around 9:10 a.m. on June 14, soon after the training started at the indoor shooting range in the city of Gifu, the cadet fired a rifle, killing Master Sgt. Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Sgt. Kosuke Yashiro, 25, and seriously injuring another GSDF sergeant. Kikumatsu and Yashiro were promoted to sergeant major and sergeant first class, respectively, after their deaths as special measures.

According to sources, the suspect was in the second firing squad in the training and received about 30 bullets from Kikumatsu, who was in charge of managing ammunition. The suspect then placed his rifle on the floor and loaded bullets into several magazines.

