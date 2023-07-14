Japan, EU Agree to Start Dialogue among Foreign Ministers

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union on Thursday agreed to start a Strategic Dialogue among their foreign ministers in a bid to strengthen security cooperation, with China's increasingly hegemonic moves in mind.

The agreement was included in a joint statement issued by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a regular summit between Japan and the EU held in Belgium.

Until now, Japan and the EU have focused on economic cooperation.

This time, the two sides affirmed a wide range of security cooperation, including in the fields of maritime security and measures against cyberattacks.

"We have affirmed that any attempts to change the status quo must not be tolerated anywhere in the world and that we will work closely to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order," Kishida told a joint press conference with the EU leaders.

