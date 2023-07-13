Kishida Cabinet Approval Down to 30.8 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dropped 4.3 percentage points from a month before to 30.8 pct, down for the second straight month, Jiji Press' opinion survey for July showed Thursday.

The rate of disapproval for the cabinet topped the approval rate for the first time in three months, standing at 39.3 pct, up 4.3 points, according to the poll conducted for the four days through Monday.

The slide in support may have reflected the string of problems related to My Number personal identification cards, such as personal information mistakenly linked to other people's cards.

Of the poll respondents, 64.2 pct said they do not think the government's response to the issues has been appropriate, far exceeding the 12.9 pct who said it has been appropriate. Meanwhile, 22.9 pct said neither or that they do not know.

The proportion came to 39.0 pct for respondents who said the government should postpone its plan to abolish the current health insurance certificates in autumn 2024 by integrating them into My Number cards, while 30.9 pct said that the plan should be scrapped, and 21.0 pct said that the state should go ahead with the plan. The rate of those who said they do not know stood at 9.0 pct.

