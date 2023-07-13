34 Pct Back Lower House Election in 2024: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press poll showed Thursday that 34.6 pct of respondents believe that the next general election for the House of Representatives should be held in 2024.

In the survey, conducted for four days through Monday, 23 pct said that the election for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, should be held this year, while 13.9 pct favored 2025.

Meanwhile, 28.5 pct said they do not know when it should take place.

The four-year term of office for the current Lower House members expires in October 2025. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September 2024.

Among LDP supporters, 42.3 pct backed a Lower House poll in 2024, and 19.7 pct this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]