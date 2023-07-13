Defense-Linked Tax Hikes Unlikely to Start in 2024: LDP Tax Boss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--It would be tricky for Japan to start implementing tax hikes to fund the planned increase in defense spending in 2024, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel head indicated Thursday.

"In terms of schedules, it has become very difficult," Yoichi Miyazawa, chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System, told reporters, indicating a likely delay to the start of the defense-linked tax hikes.

"We've confirmed that it would not be possible" to raise corporate tax in 2024, Miyazawa said.

In the tax system reform guidelines adopted at the end of last year, the government said that it would start implementing tax hikes at an appropriate time in 2024 or later.

The government then said in the economic and fiscal policy guidelines adopted last month that it would make flexible decisions so that the option will be available to start the tax increases at the appropriate time in 2025 or later.

