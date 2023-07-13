Hayashi Vows to Quickly Share Fukushima Water Info with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday that his country will continue to quickly share information with South Korea on the planned release of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

Hayashi made the remark at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, in Indonesia, following Wednesday's Japan-South Korea summit in Lithuania, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Hayashi also said that after the water release begins, Japan will promptly provide monitoring data and will take appropriate measures as planned, including immediately suspending the release, if the concentration of radioactive substances exceeds standards.

Meanwhile, the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers condemned Wednesday's ballistic missile launch by North Korea and confirmed that their countries will closely cooperate in responding to it.

They also agreed to make concrete arrangements to hold a high-level economic dialogue between the two countries by the end of this year.

