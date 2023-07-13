Haneda Airport Terminal 2 to Open Up to Int’l Flights Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo International Airport at Haneda will reopen the facility for international flights at Terminal 2 on Wednesday after over three years, allowing flights connecting Japan with Taipei and three other locations.

Ahead of the reopening, All Nippon Airways on Thursday took the press for a tour of its check-in counters and lounges in the Terminal 2 facility.

The carrier will operate five passenger flights on the four routes, also including the Haneda-London route, from Terminal 2, moving them from Terminal 3.

Terminal 2 had been reserved for domestic flights until the facility opened in late March 2020 to accommodate the airport’s increased international flight slots.

The facility, however, was closed down in just two weeks due to a worldwide plunge in travel demand brought on by the spread of COVID-19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]