Kishida to Start Middle East Tour Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for four days from Sunday.

In his planned talks with leaders of the three Middle Eastern nations, Kishida is expected to call for stable energy supplies and deeper cooperation on decarbonization.

Japan depends on imports from the Middle East for most of its energy sources, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas. As energy markets have been shaken by the war in Ukraine and other factors, Kishida is slated to discuss ways to stabilize energy prices.

At the same time, Japan hopes to diversify its economic relations by promoting cooperation on decarbonization technology.

A delegation of Japanese businesspeople will accompany Kishida. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Thursday that the Middle East tour is also aimed at helping Japanese companies expand business opportunities in the region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]