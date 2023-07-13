Ukraine Police Visit Fukushima to Learn about Autopsies

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials from the National Police of Ukraine visited Fukushima Prefecture in Japan on Thursday to learn about techniques and experiences of conducting autopsies.

Ten officials visited the northeastern prefecture to learn about how its police department dealt with the aftermath of the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami. Ukrainian authorities face difficulties identifying victims killed in the Russian invasion of their country.

The officials visited Ukedo Elementary School, a preserved disaster-hit structure in the town of Namie, in the morning. They heard from Hiromichi Yoshida, head of the Fukushima prefectural police's disaster response division, about the tsunami and the subsequent meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 power plant, as well as about the activities of the prefectural police at the time.

They visited the Fukushima police's forensics laboratory in the afternoon to hear a lecture from a researcher specializing in DNA analysis about how to identify corpses in bad condition due to decay and damage.

"I felt that (the Ukrainian officials) must be engaging in police activities in severe environments because they voiced empathy when we explained the situation at the time of the disaster," said Katsuya Abe, a senior official at the Fukushima police's criminal investigation division who led the Ukrainian officials on the trip. "I, as a fellow police officer, want to help them by sharing experiences and techniques of autopsies."

