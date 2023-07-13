2025 Expo Assn Ready to Take Over Pavilion Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka is now ready to take over pavilion construction from Expo participants, amid concerns that they are falling behind schedule, it was learned Thursday.

A total of about 50 countries and regions are expected to build pavilions on their own.

In an online meeting last Friday, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition asked these participants to consider expanding their construction budgets and simplifying pavilion designs.

The association also mentioned the possibility of building pavilions on their behalf.

As of Thursday, the city of Osaka had received no applications for permits for work related to pavilion construction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]