Fast Retailing Posts Record 9-Month Operating Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing stores, said Thursday that its group operating profit for the first nine months of the business year through August grew 21.9 pct from a year before to a record 330.5 billion yen.

In the period from September last year to May this year, Fast Retailing's sales jumped 21.4 pct to 2,143.5 billion yen, also a record high.

While its domestic Uniqlo business suffered a profit drop due to higher costs stemming from the yen's weakening, the company fared well in overseas markets, including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

For the full year, Fast Retailing revised up its sales estimate to 2,730 billion yen from 2,680 billion yen and the operating profit projection to 370 billion yen from 360 billion yen.

At a press briefing on the day, Fast Retailing director Takeshi Okazaki said that price increases for some autumn and winter clothing items are likely to be unavoidable this year to cope with higher costs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]