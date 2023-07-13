EU Announces Removal of Import Restrictions on Japan Food

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The European Union said Thursday that it will scrap import restrictions on Japanese food products introduced in response to the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

At present, the EU requires certificates of radiation inspections for some food products from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, where the power plant is located. This measure will be lifted as early as August.

The EU timed the announcement to coincide with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Brussels to hold talks with EU leaders.

If Norway, Switzerland and others that have implemented similar measures follow suit, China, Macau, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Russia will be among the few remaining countries and regions still maintaining import restrictions on Japanese food products.

"We highly evaluate and welcome" the EU's decision, Kishida told a joint press conference with EU leaders held in Belgium.

