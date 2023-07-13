G-7 Leaders to Discuss Generative AI Online in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies will hold a videoconference in autumn this year to chiefly discuss generative artificial intelligence, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida unveiled the plan at a joint press conference with leaders of the European Union after their meeting in Belgium.

At the videoconference, the G-7 leaders are expected to discuss risks and other issues related to generative AI under the Hiroshima AI Process framework, which they agreed toward creating international rules on AI tools at their summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

"The rapid development and spread of generative AI are an important issue for the entire international community," Kishida told the press conference. "As this year's chair of the G-7, I will lead international discussions."

