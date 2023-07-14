Hayao Miyazaki's New Film Goes on Big Screen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime giant Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film in a decade, "How Do You Live?" was released on Friday.

Written and directed by Miyazaki, the Studio Ghibli Inc. film is about a boy during World War II who loses his mother and experiences an adventurous journey led by a strange blue heron in another world.

The long-awaited film was premiered without a trailer, promotion or any other information in advance except for a single poster and the fact that, despite it being Miyazaki's original story, the title was taken from the book of the same name by Japanese children's author Genzaburo Yoshino.

The protagonist boy's voice is performed by young actor Soma Santoki, while Masaki Suda and Ko Shibasaki are among other voice actors. Jo Hisaishi composed the music, while musician Kenshi Yonezu created the theme song.

After the release of his previous work "The Wind Rises" in 2013, Miyazaki announced his retirement from creating a feature-length animation, but later ditched the announcement.

