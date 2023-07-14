Explosion Occurs during Rocket Engine Test in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Noshiro, Akita Pref., July 14 (Jiji Press)--An explosion occurred during a ground combustion test for a second-stage engine of an Epsilon S solid-fueled rocket in northeastern Japan on Friday morning.

Abnormal combustion occurred 57 seconds after the test started at 9 a.m. local time at a rocket test site in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

The fire was almost extinguished about an hour and a half later. No one was injured in the explosion, local firefighters said.

The test was open to media.

The 27-meter-long, three-stage Epsilon S is under development, and its maiden flight is scheduled for fiscal 2024.

