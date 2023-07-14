Sumco to Get Up to 75 B. Yen in Japan Govt Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday that it will provide up to 75 billion yen in subsidies to help finance a plan by chip materials maker Sumco Corp. to build plants in Saga Prefecture.

The financial assistance to the major Japanese silicon wafer maker is part of an effort by the Japanese government to strengthen semiconductor supply chains in the country.

Sumco and Japanese peer Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. together have a share of about 50 pct in the global silicon wafer market.

Sumco plans to spend a total of 225 billion yen to build plants in Imari and Yoshinogari in the southwestern Japan prefecture and make related capital investments. The plants will produce silicon wafers with a diameter of 300 millimeters for use in cutting-edge semiconductors. Supply is scheduled to start in October 2029.

The company said that it is pleased the government has recognized the plants are necessary to revitalize the semiconductor industry in Japan.

