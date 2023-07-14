G-7 Finance Chiefs, Central Bank Heads to Meet in India Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven advanced economies will meet in India on Sunday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday.

Japan is this year's G-7 chair.

The G-7 finance officials will meet in Gandhinagar ahead of a two-day meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs set to start in the west Indian city from Monday.

At Sunday's talks, the G-7 officials will discuss aid to Ukraine, multilateral development bank reform and international taxation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]