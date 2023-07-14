Japan to Offer Residency Status to People Fleeing Sudan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will offer emergency residency status to people fleeing fighting in Sudan, Justice Minister Ken Saito said Friday.

Those people will be able to get a job in Japan and have access to the country's health insurance programs.

Japanese authorities will "respond to each person's situation in an appropriate way," Saito told a news conference.

