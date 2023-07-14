88.16 M. My Number Cards Held as of End of June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of My Number social security and taxation identification cards held as of the end of June stood at some 88.16 million, the Japanese internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The figure excludes the number of cards cancelled because of reasons such as the death of the holder.

The ministry, which has released the cumulative number of cards issued, including cancelled cards, has found it necessary to give people a more accurate picture of the card's penetration.

The latest number means that 70 pct of the population held My Number cards.

The cumulative number of My Number cards issued as of the end of June stood at some 93.06 million, the ministry said. This was some 4.9 million more than the number of cards held as of the end of the same month. As of Sunday, My Number cards had been issued for some 74 pct of the population.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]