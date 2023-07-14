Japan Seeks China's Understanding for Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with China's top diplomat on Friday, seeking the country's understanding for the planned release into the sea of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

During the meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi, held on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings in Jakarta, Hayashi explained that Japan is proceeding with the water release plan based on scientific evidence.

Referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency's report concluding that the water release plan meets international safety standards, Hayashi called on the Chinese side to also respond based on scientific evidence.

Hayashi added that Japan is prepared to hold talks with China on the matter.

Wang is believed to have urged Japan to scrap the water release plan.

