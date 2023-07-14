2021 Odakyu Train Attacker Sentenced to 19 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 19 years in prison over a high-profile knife attack on a train in Tokyo in August 2021, compared with 20 years sought by prosecutors.

According to the ruling, the man, Yusuke Tsushima, assaulted three people with a kitchen knife on a rapid train running between Noborito and Soshigaya-Okura stations on the Odakyu Line of Odakyu Electric Railway Co. at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021. The three, including a female university student, suffered light to heavy injuries.

Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said that Tsushima was extremely malicious, attacking passengers one after another with a strong intent to kill.

The court found that the attacker had a strong murderous intent, based on the fact that he stabbed a defenseless passenger in the chest and back in succession, and then cut two others without restraint in a short time.

"He indiscriminately attacked people inside a running car where people could not run away," the judge said, concluding that the act was "extremely malicious as it posed a significant threat to their lives."

