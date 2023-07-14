5 Firms Get Biz Improvement Orders over Power Cartel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry on Friday issued business improvement orders to five companies under the electricity business law over a cartel in electricity sales to corporate clients.

The five are Kansai Electric Power Co., Kyushu Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. and Kyuden Mirai Energy Corp.

The five companies were ordered not to exchange information on their electricity rates and sales activities and to severely punish those involved in the cartel.

They were also ordered to report preventive measures by Aug. 10.

At a press conference on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the scandal is very regrettable as it contradicts the purpose of the power system reform.

